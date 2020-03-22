Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Betty June Stephens-Sinnes, loving mother of three, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of thirteen children, passed away at the age of 94, at Hillcrest at Summitview in Yakima, WA. Betty was born Betty June Stephens on November 26, 1925, in Lawton, OK to John and Opal (Fitch) Stephens. Betty graduated from Yakima Senior High School in 1943. Her passion to serve others led her to pursue a nursing degree from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Yakima, where she graduated in 1946. Shortly after nursing school, on July 19, 1947, she married Fred Sinnes. They raised three children together, Kathleen, David, and Douglas. As an RN, Betty specialized in obstetrics, labor and delivery, working with Dr. Harold Bergen and later Dr. Jay Sloop until she and her husband decided to start the business Sinnes Electric Supply Inc. together in 1978. Betty was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Yakima for many years, and later The First Presbyterian Church.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald, Douglas and John Stephens; her husband Fred Sinnes; and her two sons, David and Douglas. Surviving members of her family include her brother Dan Stephens (Lori) of the Dalles, OR; her daughter Kathleen Sinnes-Langenheim (John) of Naples, FL; her grandchildren Timothy Cross (Judy), Heather Sinnes (Kevin), Rachael Sinnes, Nathan Sinnes (Lisa), Daniel Sinnes (Rosella), and Sara Sinnes-Berry (Aaron); and her many beloved great-grandchildren who were lucky to have their great-grandma influence their lives for such a long period of time. Also surviving her are many nieces, nephews and cousins across the Northwest. A special thank you for the love and care that her beloved niece and nephew Becky and Steve Berreman provided her. Betty’s love and influence on her family is unprecedented. She was so proud of each and every one of her family members. Family is what she cherished most. She used to say, “blood is thicker than water” because she wanted us to know that no matter what, she had our back. Thank you to the staff at Living Care Living View and Hillcrest at Summitview for the compassionate care provided for Betty over the last seven years (she was very fond of each of you and appreciated all of your help more than you will know). Memorial Services will be held later in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Salvation Army Yakima chapter in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In