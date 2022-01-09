Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Betty June Foster was born to Rev. Edward Westerfield and Grace Winfrey Westerfield in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on February 17, 1931. On December 25, 2021 she left this world for a better home by far, to dwell forever with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and a multitude of family, friends and new acquaintances. Oh yes, the Holy Angels will be there by the millions!
Betty moved to Yakima, WA with her family when she was a teenager. After high school, she attended Bible college in Canada where she met Glen Reimer. The two were married and pastored two different churches. They eventually settled in Zillah, WA and the marriage was dissolved after the birth of their third child.
As a strong Christian, Betty saw her three children as the mission field God had given her and she endeavored to raise them in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. Through the years God was faithful and provided a steady job at the Zillah school district office where she worked for 22 years. She faithfully attended the Assembly of God church in Zillah until her move to Union Gap, WA at which time she began attending Central Assembly in Yakima.
Over the years Betty enjoyed many hobbies including puzzles, reading, making her own greeting cards, and jewelry-making. For many years she met with several ladies from Zillah for a weekly game of Skip-Bo. And of course, there were the multiple shopping trips with her sister Joyce.
In 2015, God blessed her with a wonderful companion when she and Don F. Foster were married on June 6th of that year. The two of them were able to travel with Don’s children to Hawaii and several places in Oregon, Washington, and California. In September 2016, Betty suffered a major stroke and although she recovered more than the doctors thought she could, she never recovered her speech. Despite the stroke robbing her of her ability to communicate fully, she was still able to sing praises to her Savior and each morning after devotions, she and Don would sing a chorus or a hymn. She also never lost her deep love for and desire to care for her children and grandchildren. With effort she was able to say the words “I love you” and many times, with pointing and the using the few words she could say, she would remind them to pick something up or to wear their coat because it was cold.
Over the years, her ability to get around became more limited but she was able to live at home with Don as her full-time caregiver. In January of last year, she and Don were able to move to Terrace Heights, WA to be closer to Don’s son and daughter-in-law who were instrumental in caring for Betty.
It is fitting that Betty entered heaven on Christmas Day as she always found such joy in the celebration of the birth of her Savior. We will miss her but rejoice that she is now healed and able to express herself fully. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Ed and Grace Westerfield, her sisters Mary and Phoebe Westerfield, and her brothers Delmer, David, and Daniel Westerfield. She is survived by her husband Rev. Don F. Foster, her children Carrie (Matt) Hanson, Jonathon (Laura) Reimer, Connie (Stephen) Malcolm, her stepchildren Rev. Don W. (Yvonne) Foster, Dianne (Dan) Fergus, and Danny (Janet) Foster, six grandchildren, ten step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren, her sister Joyce Maxey, her brother-in-law Rev. Jim Maxey, and her sister-in-law Fay (David) Westerfield.
There will be a time of visitation Monday, January 10, 2022 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., from 4-8 pm. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 11 at Central Assembly of God in Yakima. A committal service will follow at Terrace Height Memorial Park.
