Betty June Buning

August 28, 1940 - August 19, 2021
Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of Betty, beloved wife and mother. Mom grew up in Wapato, WA where she graduated high school. Mom and Dad were married for 61+ years and they lived in the valley for 59 of those years.
Mom loved bowling and going to the beach with her family. Her next love was for all of her grandkids. Mom is survived by her husband Dewain (Dutch) Buning, daughters Penny (Gary) Lease, Jenny (Mike) Marquis, daughter-in-law Leslie Buning and 1 sister, Jean (Doile) Epperson, along with numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and 1 great-great-grandson, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters, her brother, her son (John) and 1 grandson. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a memorial service for Betty at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA on September 11, 2021 starting at 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in