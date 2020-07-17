Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Betty Jo Carpenter was welcomed into eternity by her Lord on July 14, 2020. She was born in Chromo, Colorado on May 20, 1937 to Frank and Nora Roberts and grew up in a family of nine children. Out of need and necessity, the family moved around the southwestern United States looking for opportunities and settled down in Granger, Washington in the late 1940’s.
Betty graduated from Granger High School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader and fell in love with Tom Carpenter who was the quarterback on the football team. They were married on June 20, 1956 and thus began a 64-year love affair where leading and supporting were practiced daily and love grew like a hop plant in June.
She was proud of her five sons and spent many hours hitting ground balls, attending basketball and football games, and making sure the work was done before the play began. Her only regret was that the boys didn’t become the next Jackson 5 or Osmonds due in large part to her singing genes never transferring adequately. She loved her Lord and made sure the boys made it to church every Sunday. She didn’t miss any of her sons’ high school football or basketball games and taught them the proper way to win and to lose.
Sunday dinners were special occasions featuring roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, and corn with Ed Ames playing “My Cup Runneth Over with Love” in the background and one of her famous apple, rhubarb, or huckleberry pies for dessert.
Each of her 19 grandchildren were special blessings to her and she showered them with the same love and support afforded her sons. She was a fixture at AAU basketball games and she rarely missed a Granger High School athletic event featuring a grandson or granddaughter. Other community youth were recipients of her loyal support and she was constantly looking for ways to give back to the community of Granger.
She was an avid Seahawk, Mariner, and Cougar fan and enjoyed supporting the teams in good times and bad. That unconditional support was an integral part of who she was and will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Tom Carpenter, Jr. of Granger, her sons, Steve (and Dianna) from Outlook, Tom (and Barrie) from Zillah, Mike (and Deanna) from Grandview, Craig (and Eva) from Granger, and Brad (and Dana) from Granger. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Due to government mandates, there will be an immediate family-only Graveside Service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Public Viewing will be at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm. We invite anyone to join us for a Virtual Celebration of Life on August 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm via Zoom. Please e-mail your e-mail address to mike@carpenterranches.com. For those not able to join us live, we will record the service and post it on the Carpenter Ranches Facebook site. Memorials can be sent to Liberty Church, P. O. Box 676, Granger, WA 98932 in memory of Betty Carpenter. Memories can be shared on www.shawandsons.com.
