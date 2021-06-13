Betty Jo “BJ” (Beitz) Hilyard passed away on June 1, 2021 in Port Orchard, WA with her family by her side. For the sake of her beloved family, she courageously battled pancreatic cancer for over one year. The consummate host and social butterfly, she loved her friends and family more than life itself.
BJ was born on September 18, 1956 in Mt. Vernon, WA to Howard and Faye Beitz. She was the only girl and youngest of the siblings. The family moved around the State of Washington and lived in Mt. Vernon, Othello, Moses Lake, Tekoa, and Palouse before heading to the metropolis of Rudyard, MT her 8th grade year. BJ graduated from Rudyard High School in 1975 and headed off to Eastern Montana College in Billings, MT where she met her future husband Kurt. BJ graduated from EMC in 1979 with a double degree in Elementary and Special Education and began work as an educator at Lockwood Elementary School in Billings. BJ’s career spanned 39 years in Early Childhood and Special Education throughout Montana (Lockwood School District, Melstone, Brady, Dutton) and Yakima, WA (West Valley School District).
BJ’s infectious smile, generous spirit, and continual kindness made an impact on many people. Both parents and students have contacted her over the years about the impact that she had on their lives. While the pain of BJ’s passing has been deeply felt by many, comfort has been found in the knowledge that she continues to live on through the many memories and stories shared. BJ’s passion for teaching and love for each of her students was only surpassed by that for her family and friends.
Kurt and BJ were married in Plentywood, MT on June 23, 1979. Kurt also graduated from Eastern Montana College and taught in Melstone, later earning his Master’s and starting his career as a superintendent. Through their union, BJ and Kurt were blessed with three children: Jessica, Alex, and Andrew. Survivors include husband Kurt Hilyard, married just shy of forty-two years; daughter Jessica (Cody) Matheson and their children Elle, Lincoln, and Hayes of Port Orchard, WA; son Alex (Jackie) Hilyard and their children Alyssa, Violet, and Brinley of Port Orchard, WA; son Andrew (Cindy) Hilyard and their child Kylie of Yakima, WA; her brother Robert “Bob” (Rose) Beitz of Fairfield, WA; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless best friends. BJ was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Faye Beitz and her brother John Beitz.
BJ retired from education in 2018, able to babysit three of her granddaughters and spend as much time as possible with those she loved. Although her retirement had just begun, she now gets to enjoy eternal retirement with our Heavenly Father and numerous family and friends that preceded her.
BJ specified that no funeral be held. Cremation has taken place, at her request, and a continual celebration of life will be held every time you think of her.
We remember your smiling lips that glisten;
And your eyes that had such sparkle.
It’s that which we no longer see, yet we know;
In your beautiful soul we will always marvel.
We love you BJ and miss you dearly.
