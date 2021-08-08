Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Betty Jean (Shaw) Yaden, age 93, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow hospice facility in Yakima. Betty was born on December 31, 1927 in Prosser to Carl and Victoria (Goulet) Shaw. She was a 1945 graduate of Yakima Senior High School, and on August 29, 1947 married Dave Yaden at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima.
In 1965, Betty received her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. She was a P.E. teacher and coach at Selah High School for 16 years and for five years at Yakima Valley Community College. She retired in 1981 from YVCC. Betty lived in Yakima from 1951 until 1963 when she and Dave moved to Selah, and in 1996 moved to Kennewick.
When Betty was 18 years old, her future father-in-law (Bud Yaden) needed a life-saving blood transfusion. Betty was a match, and without hesitation she volunteered her blood. Since that day in 1946, she became a regular blood donor. Then in May of 1990, she also began donating platelets. Honored by the American Red Cross for her contributions, during her lifetime Betty donated over 35 gallons of blood and platelets.
Throughout her life, Betty was an avid competitive tennis player and beloved tennis coach. At age 17, she played 1st girls’ singles on the 1945 Yakima Senior High tennis team with an impressive record of nine wins and one loss. During her tenure at Selah High School, she was varsity tennis (also basketball and volleyball) coach, and over those years coached four of her own children --- with no favoritism! --- Janet, Susan, Dan, and Pauli. In retirement she played into her mid-80s, achieving national ranking, and culminating in 2013 when she and her partner earned #4 ranking in the USTA’s National Women’s 85 Team Doubles division.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dave in 2007. She is survived by her six children and spouses, Dave, Jr. and Camille Yaden of Tucson, AZ, Janet and John Owen of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Susan and Wally Morrison of Zillah, Dan and Julie Yaden of Loveland, CO, Mark and Gail Yaden of Kennewick, and Pauli and Todd Martin of Selah. Betty leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed for Betty at 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home in Yakima. A Funeral Mass will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, followed by a Reception at the Yakima Tennis Club.
To view images commemorating Betty’s life, visit: https://dwyadenfamilyarchives.smugmug.com/Danand-Julie/Dans-Favorite-Stuff/Remembering-Betty-Jean/i-CLw5ttp.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In