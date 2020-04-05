Betty Jean Russell was born on January 13th, 1944 in Spokane, Washington. She passed away peacefully at her home in Yakima on Friday, March 13th, 2020. She was surrounded by family who loves her dearly. She had 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Hazel Russell of Yakima, her sisters Shirley Miller of Yakima and Pat Sands of Michigan, her brother Ernie Russell of Yakima and her daughter, Laura Thompson of Yakima. She is survived by 6 children: Bill Thompson (wife Laura) of Blaine, WA, Shannon Slaughter (wife Debbie) of Scotts Valley, CA, Cheryl Norris of Kennewick, Lena Fullerton of Kennewick, Chris Thompson (wife Annette) of Yakima and Bettina Russell of Forsyth, MT, and four brothers: Donald Russell (wife Sharon), Richard (Dick) Russell (wife Linda), Robert (Bob) Russell (wife Rita), and Gerald (Jerry) Russell (wife Kathy) of Yakima. There will be a celebration of life on a future date to be determined.
