Betty Jean Ray, 91 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 28, 2021. Betty was born on November 23, 1929, to Almeda and Irwin Gier in Kelso, Washington.
She was one of seven children and her siblings; Mary (Harley) Penfield, Lynn (Monoleen) Gier, Donald (Lucille) Gier, Jim (Mae) Gier, Marjorie (Bob) Hiatt, and Topsy (Roland) Hanson supported each other throughout their lives. They enjoyed practical jokes with each other and living life to its fullest.
She spent her youth mostly in Yakima and enjoyed dancing on skates with her friends, and dancing with the “soldier boys” when they would come in. She settled in Yakima and met Don. Betty married Donald Ray on November 19, 1949, and they had four children, Linda (Al) Hoerner, Larry Ray, Joanne Ray, and Donald (Stacy) Ray. Betty and Don raised their family in Yakima until Don’s passing in 1989.
Betty moved to Spokane to be closer to her brothers, sisters, and daughter, returning to Yakima in her later years. After the onset of Alzheimer’s, she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law and continued finding joy and happiness in life.
Betty’s loving nature and zest for life was easy to see in every thought and action. She had many people in her life she called friends. She was able to talk about anything and spent countless hours enjoying company with a cup of coffee. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and trying to find out what everyone was up to. Betty approached every aspect of her life with conviction and just a bit of mischievousness.
Her beautiful sparkling blue eyes will be missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters, and her children Larry and Joanne. She is survived by her daughter Linda, and son Don, grandchildren: Michael Hoerner, Vickie (Mark) Jackson, and Stephanie Ray, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Memorial Hospice and the many caregivers at Home Health.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021, at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, WA at 10:00 am. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
