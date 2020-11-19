Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Friday, November 13th, 2020, Betty Hunziker passed away at the age of 86. Born and raised in Yakima, she attended Franklin Middle School and Yakima High. As a child she enjoyed attention from her doting grandparents, Listie and Harry Borland while spending time at their gas station and grocery store. She became a competitive ice skater, boldly forgoing her mother’s first choice of tap dancing. She graduated from Seattle University in 1955 with a degree in Social Work. She later received her MSW in 1981. While at Seattle University, she developed a deep respect for the Catholic faith, inspiring her to convert. Betty was married to Howard Hunziker for twenty-five years and they remained friends up until her passing.
Betty found pleasure in the sun, at the beach and in her gardens. She enjoyed her trip of a lifetime to Greece with her dear friend, Jean Downs. She also enjoyed a good conversation, classical music, fine wine, reading, and Starbucks lattes.
Betty loved her big family of six children, whether it was one on one time or large get togethers which included all of her grandkids. She deeply appreciated her esteemed career of more than 25 years at Catholic Family & Child Service, retiring as the agency director in 1995. She influenced the agency’s growth and was deeply cherished by those who were blessed to work alongside her.
Her children and grandchildren will miss her great mind and wisdom. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Mark Hunziker, her daughter in law, Terri Hunziker and her mother, Francis Richmond. She is survived by her sons, Mike Hunziker and Bill (Maria) Chichenoff; her daughters, Theresa Campbell, Mary Pleger (Gregg), and Nida Chichenoff; her grandchildren, Josh Campbell, Brae and Bryson Hunziker, Michael (Lacy), Seth (Jené), Emile (Spencer Sare) Pleger, Nasia, Will and Ivan Chichenoff, and numerous great-grandchildren, along with a sister, Norma Jean (Fred) Renspies and a brother, Bud (June) Swanson.
The family would like to thank Betty’s longtime friend, Fr. Tom Champoux who was with her when she died. A private Funeral Mass with family will be on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 10:00 am. The Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using the following link, www.facebook.com/stpaulcathedralyakima.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Family & Child Service, St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School or Memorial Hospice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In