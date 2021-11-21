Betty was born on September 28, 1922 in Los Angeles to Mildred C. Darby and Wayne Hamilton Ahlrich. She passed away in Des Moines, WA on November 11, 2021 at the age of 99.
Betty always wanted a little sister and, when her mother married Joseph F. Muir in 1927, she got her wish--Marjorie!
Betty graduated from Pomona High School and in 1941 married Paul N. Weller. Paul was in the U.S. Navy as a Motor Machinist Mate, 2nd Class on the U.S.S. Lunga Point in WWII. Their son, Paul Wayne, was born in 1945. In 1953, they began providing foster care for infants.
In 1958, Betty married George Tetrick, a Boeing tool engineer, and once again provided foster care. In 1967, they adopted a son, Mark David. After traveling and living in several states, upon retirement in 1991, they settled in Yakima. After George’s death in 2020 and almost 62 years of marriage, Betty moved to Des Moines to be closer to family.
Betty worked and served in several areas during her life--cashier, dental assistant, and volunteer at North Star Lodge Cancer Center to name a few--but her fondest one was being a foster mother to 26 infants/toddlers.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Wayne H. Ahlrich, Mildred C. Dumas and step-father Joseph Muir; step-sister, Marjorie Hardin; grandparents, John and Hannah Darby and Frederick and Helen Ahlrich; husbands, Paul N. Weller and George D. Tetrick; and son, Mark Tetrick. She is survived by her son, Paul Weller (Fern); daughter-in-law, Crystal; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Betty will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, smile, humor, and documentation of generations of family history and photos.
