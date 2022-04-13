Colonial Funeral Home
Betty J. Weiss (95) of Toppenish died at Astria Toppenish Hospital on April 3, 2022. Betty was born in Toppenish on March 26, 1927 to Conrad and Elizabeth (Hauck) Miller. Betty was raised and educated in Toppenish. On April 13, 1945 she married Emil Weiss of Toppenish and made their home in Toppenish and had three children, Larry, Linda and a daughter they lost at birth. After living in several homes they eventually moved in to the home that dad had spent 18 months building. Mom was a homemaker and provided daycare in that home.
Mom and dad loved to travel (mom mostly), they went to Hawaii for their anniversary, Branson, California and Nashville. She was able to see Graceland and always asked people visiting her if they had seen that picture at Graceland. They also went to the “Big Apple” NYC. After dad passed she continued living in the home and loved going to Gibbons with her lady friends for lunch. She loved Legends Casino and her machine, “Wolf Run.” She was always pretty lucky on that machine. She enjoyed playing checkers with her great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her son, Larry (Donna) Weiss and daughter, Linda (Gary) Hyatt all of Yakima; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse; one daughter; two grandchildren and eight siblings. Graveside services were held at Elmwood Cemetery on Thursday April 7, 2022 at 1 PM.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Astria Toppenish for the care they gave her while she was there, and also a special thank you to her caregiver Sharlene Turola.
Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in