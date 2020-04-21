Our Mother, Betty J. Eliason, passed away April 5th, 2020 at Landmark Care Center. Mom was born Elizabeth Josephine Elkins in Burlington, WA to Lonnie E. Elkins and Agnes J. (Kowol) Elkins on January 29th, 1931.
Later the family moved to Yakima, WA where Betty attended school. She married Douglas L. Eliason on January 28th, 1948.
Betty divorced in 1965 and as a single mother of 5 was determined to get her high school diploma attending night classes at Davis High. She then went on to receive her associate’s degree from YVC. From there she continued her education at CWU, commuting to Ellensburg and graduating with a BA in psychology.
In the early 1970’s Betty went to work for WA State Dept. of Social and Health Services as a social worker. She continued her career with DSHS until retirement.
She loved the Oregon coast and visited there as much as possible from the time we were very young. Mom also loved visiting the San Juan Islands and the Hawaiian Islands.
One of her biggest passions were dogs and she had many over the years. From Great Danes to Mastiffs and mixed rescues. She loved them all.
Mom’s hobbies were bowling, reading, singing and playing piano.
Mom is survived by her 5 children: Lea (Coleman) Beghtol of Seaside, OR, Bradley Eliason of Yakima, MaryJo Eliason of Warrenton, OR, Laura Sutton of Yakima and Christine (Rick) Cecil of Union Gap; her grandchildren: David Foote of Vancouver, BC, Jonathan Crane of Portland, Joshua Cecil of Vancouver, WA, Emily Harris, Hannah (Tyler) Goss and Conner Colter all of Yakima; great-grandchildren: William Johnson, Gunnar and Archer Jack Bruseau and Ellianna and Holly Goss.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Joseph L. Crane and her granddaughter Alyson E. Harris.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Landmark Care Center, Yakima, WA.
Special thank you to Trish Dorchak and Michael Johnson.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at later date.
