Rainier Memorial Center
Betty Irene Hodge (Sargent), 79, passed away November 5, 2020. Betty was born in Morgan Hill, California on February 28, 1941 to Claude and Jessie Sargent. Mom was the 7th of 15 children.
They were migrants and from a young age they worked in the fields and orchards to survive.
Betty married Ronald Bryant in 1959. They had 2 children, Ronald Bryant Jr. and Brenda Rockett (Bryant).
In 1962 Betty met Phillip Hodge. They were together for 55 years as a common law marriage. Together, they had 2 children, John Hodge and Cheryle Hodge. Mom has been through a lot. Phillip passed away in 2010, Cheryle passed away in 2007, and Cheryle’s daughter Danelle passed away in 2010. Mom raised Giacobbie since the day he was born, due to Cheryle fighting cancer and not surviving.
Mom loved to fish and go mushroom hunting. We have so many memories as children going to the beach, camping, fishing, and taking road trips to Yakima. Mom was the best. She would do whatever she could to help us when needed.
Betty is survived by two sons, Ronald Bryant (Jr) and wife Lisa, and John Hodge; daughter Brenda Rockett (Bryant); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Hodge; daughter Cheryle Hodge; granddaughter Danelle Henness; great-granddaughter Brielle Bryant; and 11 siblings.
Mama you will always be in our hearts. You were and are very much loved. We will miss you!
There are no scheduled services at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In