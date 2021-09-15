Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Betty Hough Duncan passed away September 10, 2021. Betty Lucille was born to Stanley Lynn Hough and Ethel Viola Benson on March 17, 1923 in Renton, WA. Betty attended West Seattle High School and graduated from Edison Technical School, in Seattle, with a degree in dressmaking. She worked at Helen Igo’s in downtown Seattle until her marriage to J. Alan Duncan on June 6, 1943. They were married 40 years. They lived in Kentfield, CA, Bremerton, WA and Seattle, WA. Betty spent her later years living at Christwood in Seattle and then at Livingcare in Yakima, WA. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Stanley Verne, and their daughter, Joyce Duncan Dizmang and her husband, Bill Dizmang. She is survived by her daughter Janice Duncan Daunheimer and her husband James E Daunheimer; grandchildren, Michelle Kerslake and husband Reese; Heather Quesnell and husband Chad and Rory Alec Daunheimer and wife Wendy; great-granchildren, Jordan, Jessica and Ryan Kerslake, Emma and Carissa Quesnell and Jake Daunheimer. Betty was a member of PEO and loved working in stained glass, sewing, and knitting. She enjoyed traveling and reading; but the most precious thing in her life was her family. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in