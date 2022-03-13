November 18, 1926 - March 4, 2022
Betty Elaine Pollard, age 95, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away on Friday, March 4th in Naches, WA at the home of her daughter, Kelly, surrounded by family.
Betty was born in Ryderwood, WA to Don and Lena Hall 11/18/1926. After graduating from high school in Vernonia, OR she married Larry Brady. Together, they had 3 children: Judi, Dan and Kelly. She became a widow at the age of 35 when Larry lost his life in a logging accident. Betty then began her career as a secretary at the Randle School District. She later married Herb Pollard and gained another daughter, Merry Beth Pollard Lewis. Betty began a new career as a bookkeeper when they purchased B&L Lumber Company in Sunnyside, Washington, which they ran successfully for many years before retiring to Onalaska, Washington. After Herb passed, Betty spent her later years in Chehalis, WA.
Betty is survived by her children, Merry Beth Pollard Lewis of Lake Oswego, Judi Baron (Bob) of Sunnyside, WA, Dan Brady (Marie) of Chehalis, WA, Kelly (Tom) Shinkle of Naches, WA and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Don (Vauline) Hall of Vancouver, WA, nieces Nyla (Wade) Janssen, Vancouver, WA and Geri Brady Kelly, Ketchikan, AK.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Larry and Herb, and her nephews Les Brady and Steve Hall.
Per Betty’s wishes there will be no service.
Condolences may be offered at www.NewellHoerlings.com.
