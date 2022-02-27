Betty Darlene French (Armstrong) of Marysville, WA, passed away on February 17, 2022. She was born to Vance Richard Armstrong and Wilhelmine (Kujat) Armstrong on September 4, 1937, at Yakima County Cottage Hospital in Yakima, Washington.
Through 8th grade, she attended Ahtanum school, a small schoolhouse near her family home, and then graduated from Yakima High School in 1955. She was proud to have her first job working for Web Tractor in Yakima.
Betty married Donald Martin Hinderlie on April 7, 1956, in Yakima. They had two children, Eric and Donna.
After many years working for Greyhound in Yakima and Blaine, Washington, Betty sought to enhance her computer and business skills, entering Yakima Valley Community College as an eager adult learner. She enjoyed channeling her energy into organizations she was passionate about, including the American Lung Association, the Yakima Arboretum, and the Yakima Bonsai Society. She ended her career as the office manager at BORArchitecture.
Betty was passionate about gardening. As a certified Master Gardener, she thoughtfully planned, documented, and cultivated her annual planting, creating wondrous and beautiful landscapes she was proud to display. She found comfort and joy in the company of animals, most notably, “Beauty,” her adopted burro, who she lovingly looked after for over 30 years. In addition, Betty found joy in surprising friends and family with hand-crafted gifts like crocheted blankets, homemade suet for a bird feeder, or a handpainted card featuring one of the flowers from her garden. Betty was good at keeping in touch with those she loved. Her “swim buddies” from her water aerobics class were some of her most treasured friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother Richard Armstrong. She is survived by her children Eric and Judy Hinderlie, Pete and Donna Hinderlie (Verretto), and her grandchildren: Daniel Martin Hinderlie, Dominic, and Dante Verretto.
In lieu of a service, take a moment to appreciate the beautiful nature around you — that is what Betty enjoyed the most.
