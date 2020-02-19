Betty Carney

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Betty Louise Carney, 91, is now free, healed, whole, & resting in the arms of her beloved Savior Jesus, who she ever-longed to see. Welcomed by her parents, her beloved husband Thomas (Tom) L. Carney, daughter Jane, son Bruce, granddaughter Lacey, grandson Maji, her brothers, sister & best friend Freda, & a host of other family members & friends waiting to greet her! Hallelujah, what a morning!
Born June 21,1928, in Athens, Ohio, daughter of Owen & Dorothy Walraven, sister to Jack, Hank, Jim, Paul, Bill, Jerry, Freda & Virginia. Loving mother to Dennis, Dianna (Jim), Carol (Steve), Cathy (Dan), Bruce, Jim (Jennifer), Jane, & Cindy (Richard). Beloved grandmother of 25, great-grandmother of 47, great-great-grandmother of 2, beloved aunt, cousin, & friend to many, we said our temporary goodbyes on February 14 (Love Day!), 2020, at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima, Washington.
Growing up in Athens, mom enjoyed the company & adventures of life in a large family. She later moved to Everett, Washington with her husband Blaine L. Baker, eventually settling in Yakima, where she would spend the remainder of her life surrounded by her beloved family. And, oh what a big family she would enjoy!
Mom grew up in a musically talented family. Music was the cornerstone of family life and gatherings for her, & us. She sang on many stages, but her favorite were the times we simply gathered in a circle of family (large or small), singing her favorite country or gospel songs to the guitar strumming of her brothers & beloved niece & best friend, Joann. Mom loved laughing (oh how we laughed!), dancing (such a good dancer!), cooking/baking (the best!), fashion (our little fashionista), gardening & church. But her greatest love & passion were the simple acts of home-making, caring for her family, making others happy, & enjoying all the family gatherings we could possibly have.
To the very last day of Mom’s life, she would be best known for her singing (and humming!), her winning smile, her kindness, sweetest hugs & kisses, & her endless expressions of love. In fact, if you have been lucky enough to know her, you’re amen-ing that statement right now. While we will miss her terribly until we see her again, we are so thankful she doesn’t have to walk some of the hard roads of life here any longer. That she is more alive than ever before, worshiping at the feet of her Savior, catching up with beloved family members, & dancing on streets of gold! It’s been a holy, sacred, honor to love mom through these last years. To hold her hand through all the scary moments of Dementia, to say all the things & sing all the songs to redeem her smile, to wipe her tears, & surround her with all the people & things that made her feel safe & loved. And in her final moments, to be given the gift of whispering in her ear just how greatly she is loved & just how lucky we are to be hers. Good night, our beautiful mama. We’ll see you in the morning.
“So now faith, hope, and love abide...but the greatest of these is love.” – 1 Corinthians 13:13
(Five years ago when our mom was diagnosed with dementia it was a shock to our family this beautiful, vibrant woman at 86 years of age, and a disease we knew nothing about. After being asked to leave two unequipped assisted-living facilities, we were faced with finding a place for our mom to live. Our sister Cathy found a new place called Fieldstone Memory Care. New, cutting edge facility, beautiful artwork on the walls, theater, soda fountain, and a beautiful courtyard, was to be her new home. For five years we came, visited, partied, loved, cried, and held our sweet mom. Through this time, the staff and caregivers shared our mom, loving and caring for her in every way. Thank you, Doug Ellison, Justin Younker, & staff, for the amazing love and care mom received. For providing a home where she felt safe, and could enjoy her beloved family. – The family of Betty Carney)
A celebration of life will be held at Yakima Foursquare (700 N. 40th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902) on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Condolences can be made at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In