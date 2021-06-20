Valley Hills Funeral Home
Betty Ann Hoyt, age 87, of Union Gap, WA, passed away at Crescent Healthcare, in Yakima, WA on June 11, 2021 after an extended illness. Betty was born in Redtop, Missouri to Fred and Cora Sontag, on May 29, 1934. Betty was raised and educated in Redtop. After graduation from high school, Betty moved to Harrah, WA to be near her sister Fredina. Shortly after, she met a cowboy, Eddie Hoyt. They were married on December 5, 1952 and were married for 56 years until Eddie’s passing in 2008. They had two sons, Randy and Jimmy. Betty had worked as a teacher’s aide at Wapato Elementary School and at Rainier Bank in Wapato. Betty also worked as a Superior Court Room Clerk, for the Yakima County Superior Court. Betty retired from Yakima County and move to Leisure Hill in Union Gap, WA. She was a loving wife, mother, and aunt. Betty enjoyed her neighbors and friends on Leisure Hill.
Betty dedicated her life to doing God’s will as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, since March 28, 1970. Betty enjoyed telling anyone who would listen about God’s Kingdom and how it would bring relief to mankind from all the sickness, pain and death. One of her favorite scriptures was Revelation 21:3-4.
Betty is survived by her sons, Randy and Jimmy of Union Gap, WA; nieces, Sharon and Janet Chase of Yakima WA; a sister, Fredina Razey and nephew Mike of Ohio and a niece Barbara living in Pennsylvania.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Hoyt, her parents, and her brother, Lance Sontag.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Marwin and Maxine Poeggel, Ashley Merz and Melina Pothier and other friends of the Toppenish Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Betty’s neighbors who made her last days peaceful, loving and comfortable. Please visitwww.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
