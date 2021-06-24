Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Bettie A Roberts went to be with her Lord on June 7, 2021. Bettie was born in San Jose, California to Arthur Eugene Klein and Nellie May Man on November 9, 1923. She grew up in San Jose with her two sisters, Barbara and Arlene, and graduated from San Jose High School in 1941.
That same year, she met her first husband, James Chancy Barnes. They were married on November 29, 1941. James served in the United States Air Force and fought in 2 wars, World War 2 and the Korean War. They had 2 children, Alan Arther Barnes and James Chancy Barnes Jr. Bettie moved to Yakima, Washington on June 3, 1974 and became the librarian for Yakima Regional Library until her retirement in November of 1988. In 1985, she lost her first husband, James Chancy Barnes
In 1990, Bettie met the love of her life, Ray Alan Roberts and they were married on March 17, 1991. Bettie and Ray had many friends and she will be missed by all.
Bettie is preceded in death by her parents Arther Eugene Klein and Nellie May Man, her first husband James C Barnes, her son Alan Arther Barnes, her sister Barbara Holmes, and her second husband Ray Alan Roberts.
She is survived by her son James Chancy Barnes Jr., sister Arlene Carter, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Services will be held on Monday June 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Avenue, Yakima, followed by an inurnment at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road, Yakima. To leave a memory for the family, please visit www.keithandkeith.com.
