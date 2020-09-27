Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Beth Rosetta Dopps was born in Las Animas, Colorado on February 24, 1924 to Frank Milroy Beydler and Odessa Edith (Appeberry) Beydler. Her two older brothers were Lee Wilson Beydler and Earl Samuel Beydler. Her early years were spent in Portland, Oregon and Stockton, California. At the age of 10 she went with her mother and stepfather, James Stewart Knight, as they sought work during the depression, attending 23 different grade schools as they moved from place to place. In 1939, they moved to Washington and settled in Yakima. She graduated from Yakima High School in 1942, and married her high school sweetheart, Bill Dopps, on November 8 of the same year. After Bill’s Army discharge, they bought a house and began their family Kathleen Edith was born in 1948, and Dennis William in 1950. She enjoyed her role as a firefighter’s wife and also the various duties as Blue Bird, Cub Scout and 4-H leader that so enriched the lives of her children. She was an artist, talented in drawing, painting, writing short stories, spinning, weaving, and sewing. She exhibited many of her creations and won numerous awards, including Artist of Merit. She and Bill enjoyed traveling during their retirement years, visiting all 50 states.
She is survived by daughter Kathy Russo, son Dennis Dopps and his wife Leora, grandchildren Jim (Trish) Worthington Jr., Wendi Dopps, Paddy Worthington (Heidi), and Becki Dopps, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 2, at Keith and Keith from 2 to 8 PM. Graveside services will be held on Saturday October 3 at Terrace Height Memorial Park at 11:00. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
