Beth A. Humphrey, 81, passed away on November 28, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Lone Tree, CO following a recent decline in health.
Beth was born at home in the small farming town of Garfield, WA, on December 13, 1938 to Dorothy Rice Hanson and Cecil Hanson. She married Bill Humphrey in 1958 and they soon moved to Seattle, WA to start careers and a family. The family moved to the Yakima Valley in 1973 where Bill launched A&B Plastics and Beth worked at Associated Grocers. During their retirement years, they made Sun Lakes, AZ their winter home while returning to Yakima for the summer months. In 2013, shortly after Bill’s passing, Beth moved to Castle Rock, CO to be near family.
Beth was dearly loved by her children and family. She was a loyal and generous friend to many. We will miss her quick wit, mischievous smile and fun-loving spirit.
Beth is survived by her son Bruce Humphrey of The Dalles, OR; daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Steven Roy of Castle Rock, CO; grandsons Mark, Michael and Jack Roy; her cousin Dorothy Heinrich; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bill Humphrey; her beloved mother, Dorothy Rice Hanson; her sister Joanne Culbertson; her brother Bob Hanson; and her father Cecil Hanson.
An online Memorial may be visited at OlingerAndrews.com.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.
