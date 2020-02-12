Valley Hills Funeral Home
Berwyn Gail Teague died at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle on February 6, 2020 due to complications during open heart surgery to replace a failed aortic valve. She was 68 years old.
Berwyn was born to Fred and Rebecca Pauley in Yakima, Washington. She graduated from Wapato High School in 1969 and married Randy Teague in 1970 spending the next 6years with him while he served in The US Army stationed in Germany and Oklahoma. Both children, Gas and Shannon were born in Germany. After the Army she spent two years in Louisiana before moving back to Washington. They made Zillah their home for the last 40 years.
She was raised in the Faith Lutheran Church and developed her strong religious beliefs and later joined the Zillah Nazarene Church with Randy. With all her suffering, Berwyn never strayed from her faith and love for God.
After raising her first family She & Randy got custody of their grandsons Damian & Christian. Her love and pride of these boys was shown everyday. She was so proud of the young men they have become.
Then came Brandy, her best friend. They were never happier as when they were together. Adie and Jaxsen are the two latest loves but she was taken from us before she could really enjoy them.
Berwyn seldom if ever met anyone who didn’t adore her. She always had a big smile & twinkling eyes that hid her pain and suffering well. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Randy, her son Gus and daughter Shannon, five grandchildren Damian, Christian, Brady, Adie, and Jaxsen. Also Shiela Adolf of Yakima.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Becky Dixon and brothers Charles Pauley & Butch Pauley.
There will be a Memorial service on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 am at the Zillah Nazarene Church on Miles Drive, followed by a graveside at the Zillah Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In