Bertha Maryline Day born March 4th, 1930 in Arkansas entered into the arms of Jesus on March 10th, 2020 at the age of 90. She was reunited with her husband Eugene Day and other family members in a glorious celebration. We know she is not gone but has transitioned to her eternal reward.
Maryline worked as a telephone operator for AT&T for 40 years before retiring in 1990.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Union Gap. She was a loving mother, a superb homemaker and will be dearly missed.
Maryline is survived by her three children, Carolyn Benedict (Jim), Gregory Day (Vickie), and Jeffrey Day Sr. (Jeanette), six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Day in 2007.
There will be a viewing at Langevin Mussetter Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17th, from 4 pm to 8 pm. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18th, at 9 am at West Hills Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church in Union Gap at 11 am. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maryline’s name can be made to the First Baptist Church in Union Gap.
