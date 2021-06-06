Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Bert L. “Bobo” Lowe age 67 passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at University of Washington. He was born on May 15, 1954 in Yakima, Washington to Bert and Ruth Lowe. He was enrolled to the Black Feet Nation, Browning, Montana. He graduated from Davis High School.
Bobo lived his life fishing the Yakima and Klickitat River with his wife, daughters, granddaughter, brothers, cousins and uncles. He was also a hunter. He loved going and taking his brother, daughter and cousins. They 99% of the time came back with their harvest. He was always proud of the stories he shared. He loved traveling to Browning, Montana one a years throughout his life with his family for Native Pow Wow Days. He loved playing softball in his early years. He was a first baseman. He also enjoyed reading native books and he loved his warrior pow wow music.
Bobo was a jack of all trade. He would give you the shirt off his back if he needed to. He loved taking care of his lawn and gardening. He retired from Yakama Housing Authority after 15 years. He was a hard worker all his life. There’s so much more to say about his good hearted man. In his brother’s words, “You’ll never know any other great man like him.” He will forever be missed.
Bobo is preceded in death by his mother Ruth, brother George Lowe, uncles: Snooks, Rocky, and Herby; aunts Katie and Ginger, his grandparents George and Mary Calfrobe and stepson Darren Kutch. He is survived by his wife Patricia Kutch, daughters Audrey Lowe and Alena Lowe, granddaughters Anileigh L. Lowe and Adaline L. Lowe, brother Dennis Lowe, father Bert Lowe, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In