Bernnis (Bernie) Wallis

November 18, 1940 - March 26, 2022
Bernie H Wallis, age 81, Selah, Wa., born 11-18-1940, born in Arkansas, moved to Washington with his family, mother, father and brother and sister; his father was a sharecropper. Bernie graduated from Wapato High School and spent most of his life in Selah where he built his own home and raised his son Steve and his daughter Ann. He later married again in 1994 to Maryln J Wallis; they were married for 27 years. Bernie worked most of his life in the construction field and when he semi-retired he took on a job for awhile at the Selah express for a few years. Bernie loved to walk around the neighborhood and enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and always was there when a helping hand was needed; he loved being in the sunshine outdoors, he enjoyed going to the casino. He was a very strong-willed man, he survived a battle with lung cancer and was a fighter and always said that he wanted to live forever; he was a wonderful caring and loving man and will be missed by all that knew him. Bernie passed away at his home on March 26th with his wife Maryln and his stepdaughter Sherri Barge and his grandsons Cody and Clint Barge by his side; he left behind many survivors, his wife Maryln, his son Steve, his daughter Ann, step daughters Sherri Barge and Christine Broderson and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernie wanted no funeral services; a celebration of life may be held at later date.
