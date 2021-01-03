Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Bernice Snyder, age 85 of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020. Bernice was born May 30, 1935 in Yakima to Leo and Katherine Rice. She was the fifth child of ten children. She attended St. Joseph’s Academy and in her teen years worked at Cahoon’s Bakery.
During her high school years, Bernice met the love of her life, Harold Snyder. On May 19, 1956, they were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were married for 56 years. Harold and Bernice worked every day for 42 years initially at Snyder’s Serve U Market and later at Snyder’s German Sausage Haus, which still exist today. You could find Bernice at Westwood Golf Course, in the kitchen making a delicious meal out of anything or spoiling her grandkids. She practiced her Catholic faith and instilled that faith in her children and grandchildren. Despite the progression of dementia, Bernice maintained her vivacious spirit and witty personality.
Bernice was the most loving, caring, supportive and generous wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Raymond Snyder (Tami), Sandi Hays (Bill) and Tammy Fischer (Tom); three brothers, Ronald Rice, Rodney Rice and Douglas Rice; four sisters, Naomi Bender, Maxine Melcher, Barbara Bay and Elaine Donahue; her eight grandchildren, Clint, Justine, Joe, Hanna, Sarah, Brian, Daniel and Kathryn; and three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Graham and Miles. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Harold Snyder and her brothers Gary and Robert Rice.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the caring and dedicated individuals who provided loving care to our mother at Ellen’s House (Jenna, Cindy, Jackie, Lynette and Justine).
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to La Salle High School or the Monsignor Ecker Foundation for Christ the Teacher Catholic School c/o Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home (1010 W. Yakima Ave., 98902).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In