Bernice (Heilman) Fischer, born on June 4th, 1932 of Yakima WA, passed away peacefully at Cottage In The Meadow on February 4th, 2020.
Bernice was born and raised in Harrah, WA, one of 11 brothers and sisters, and moved to Yakima after graduating high school.
Bernice married her late husband, Adam Fischer, on August 28th, 1952 and had four children, Mike (Trish) Fischer, Denise McGuire, Steve (Roselle) Fischer, and Gail (Ross) Anderson. They had nine grandchildren, Jacob Fischer (Brooke), Sarah Fischer (Chris Duren), Marcy (Nathan) Sturgeon, Jill (Jason) Crampton, Patrick (Torry) McGuire, Brad Fischer, Cassie (Seth) Pohlman, Mindy Anderson, and Ryley Anderson. They also had six great-grandchildren.
Adam and Bernice enjoyed many years traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Services will be held at Langevin Funeral Home at 1010 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA on February 12th, 2020 at 11:00 am.
