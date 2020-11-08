Valley Hills Funeral Home
Bernice D. Heintz, went home to Jesus on November 3, 2020, “election day,” at the awesome age of 97. She passed away a week after having surgery for a broken arm due to a fall. Mom worked for Consolidated Freightways for 30 plus years. During that time she met Grover and the two had three children, Sandra (Peter) Barstad, Martin (Becky) Heintz, and John (Teresa) Heintz. After 10 years of marriage in Seattle, Grover passed away. This fiery redhead became an independent woman of the sixties, raising her family alone.
Mom is survived by her daughter, one son, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mom had a special place in her heart for her extended family, Richard and Carol Born and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Grover and son, John.
Mom was the last of her generation of longevity. She will be put to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Seattle. A Celebration of life will be in the Spring of 2021. BLESSING FROM HEAVEN. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In