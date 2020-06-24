Bernice (Bea) A. Beerman

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Bea Beerman, 95, of Yakima passed away peacefully at Garden Village on Monday, June 22, 2020 with her granddaughter Cara by her side.
She was born on February 19, 1925 in Bismark, N.D. to Conrad and Ethel Johnson. When she was young, the family moved to Ballard, Washington where she attended school and met her first husband. Later she and her three children, Connie, Greg and Douglas, moved to Yakima where she graduated from business school. She then worked as a bookkeeper at Lovering Tires for several years, followed by Langevin Mussetter Funeral Home for several more, as a bookkeeper and receptionist, while raising her three children. It was there that she came to know her second husband Bill Beerman who owned The Blossom Shop Florist and occasionally made deliveries to the funeral home. After some time she left the funeral home, married Bill, and joined him in his retirement from the flower shop and his love of mining and summer trips to Alaska.
She was looking forward to joining her parents, her daughter Connie, her brother Wes, her two sons Greg and Doug, and her husband Bill, who all preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepson Bill Jr. and his wife Linda, Pat Kline (who she thought of as a daughter), two daughters-in-law, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many “heart-adopted” loved ones. She never met a stranger. She was loved by many, and will be missed.
Viewing will be Thursday, June 25th, from 4 to 8 PM at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home (1010 W. Yakima Avenue). A graveside service will follow on Friday, June 26th at West Hills Memorial Park (11800 Douglas Road) at 1:00 PM.
