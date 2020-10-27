Bernard J. Owens Sr.

Valley Hills Funeral Home
The man of our hearts was called home on 10/23/20. Bernie was born in Tacoma, WA to Cleveland Owens Sr., and Katharine Sam. He was raised by Walford & Grace Frazier the majority of his life. He then moved to Camp Columbia where he tried to get back home in Goldendale then to Toppenish. It was then he looked down and told himself there’s home.
He played football and basketball at different schools. In 1972 he met the love of his life Tina Gleason. They married in 1973 on the 11th of November. They had four children, Bernard Jr. (Vicky), Catharine Owens (Mike), Marjoria Owens (Fernando), and Leland Owens, Sr. From here he was blessed with 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He gave us a wonderful life. He is a graduate from the Heritage College with his business degree. He worked for DSHS in Wapato then Yakama Nation Housing Authority. He made many friends along his career. His health forced him to retire just two days before his disease took him. While he was in college he fought forest fires during summer time.
He is survived by three brothers, Henry Owens of Montana, Ronamo Owens of Wapato, & Virgil Lallashute of Wapato, and his only sister remaining, Bernice Owens of Wapato. He has many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both his parents, three sisters, Joyce Johns, Brenda Owens, and Georgia Owens, two brothers, Sydney & Vernon Owens; his mother in law, Marjorie Gleason, and brother, Robert Gleason.
Our dad:
In our eyes our dad is the epitome of strength courage and pride. He was such a good coach. We played along side each other for years with the RED DAWGS so many memories there on and off the field. He was much better at being a father. He took time from umpiring and reffing games so he could watch all my senior games and matches. We could always talk sports eventually things about life. He then became a grandpa. He was always so loving and providing he was the rock in our family. It seems as the time had passed he got better at being everything he was to us. Unfortunately his heath took a toll on him, yet he never gave up and man did he fight it courageously for his family. He will always be honored and remembered by us all. We will miss him. Couldn’t ask for a better guardian angel. We know you’ll be watching over us all. #bj
My dad was a good man he was even better father; a good provider for his family, even until his last days he worried for us. He always knew what to say and when to say how to say it. He showed me how to be good father. He will be missed not just by me but his grandchildren and friends and coworkers. #leland
Dad was by far the strongest man I’ve ever known I always thought he’d be here forever that ended when I realized when he got really sick. He never did want to give up he was never a quitter. He was scared to leave us it worried him all the time. Dad was an amazing father and the best grandpa. So many stories and memories I have. I’d keep writing if I could. All I know is nothing will make sense now that he’s gone. But he will live on in my heart as long as I'm breathing. Ill never stop missing you. #riajane
Dressing services will begin at 9 am at the funeral home in Wapato, WA. We will have one viewing only, from there we will take him to 1910 Shaker Church with a little service and from there to 1910 cemetery where he will lay to rest. One day service Tuesday 10/27/20.
The Owens family would like to thank everyone for their concerns and prayers. If you attend the services, masks must be worn please. Thank you.
