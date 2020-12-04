Bernard Holden Norton died on 20 November 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. He was 94 years old.
Bernard was born to Lester and Lucretia (Matthews) Norton on 27 February 1926 on the family farm in Grandview, WA. The family grew apples, cherries, prunes, and pears, and Bernie and his younger brother Dick grew up working on the farm.
Bernard graduated from Grandview High School in 1944, and enlisted in the army in 1945. The war ended when he was in the Pacific, and with his company, he was deployed to the Philippines where he served as an MP through most of 1946.
Upon his return to Grandview he attended Yakima Junior College for the winter quarter, then began at Central Washington State College (now University). He graduated with a B.A. in Education in the spring of 1951, and in the fall began teaching seventh grade in Chelan.
Bernard met Virginia Birkeland at a freshman night out at Central, and they were married on 23 December 1951. Virginia graduated in the spring of 1952, also with a B.A. in Education, and joined Bernard in teaching in Chelan.
Bernard and Virginia moved to Grandview in 1953 so that Bernard could help his parents with the farm while teaching at Prosser Junior High (now Housel Middle School). He coached seventh grade basketball for two years, and tennis for one year. He started teaching general classes in seventh grade, and then began to work with students needing extra help. He ended his teaching career working one on one with students in a resource room, and retired in 1981.
Through and beyond his teaching career, Bernard farmed cherries, pears, prunes, and apples, running his mother’s farm in addition to his own after the death of his father.
Bernard enjoyed tennis, bowling, and golf. Together with Virginia, he enjoyed playing bridge. After retirement they enjoyed traveling with their friends, Jerry and Bettie Ferguson, and with Bernie’s brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Em Norton. They visited Europe several times, cruised the Panama Canal, and to Alaska, and traveled throughout America.
Bernard and Virginia were both members of Bethany Presbyterian Church and of the Washington Education Association. Bernard belonged to the Lower Valley Golf Club, and both Bernard and Virginia belonged to several bridge clubs over their time in Grandview. Bernard served on the Grandview Library board, and was president of the board for a number of years after he retired.
In 2007, Bernard and Virginia sold the farm and moved into Grandview. In 2014, they moved to Spokane to live near their son.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents Lester Holden Norton and Lucretia Flora (Matthews) Norton, his brother Richard Emerson Norton, and his wife Virginia (Birkeland) Norton. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Ann Norton, and his son Burke Holden (Brenda) Norton. He is also survived by his granddaughters Kayla (Matt) Norgren and Teagan (Nick) Carter, and by great-grandson Lewis Allen Norgren.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethany Community Church (201 Birch Street, Grandview, WA 98930) and to Grandview Library (500 West Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930).
