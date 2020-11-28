Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Bernard Edward Novobielski negotiated his way through the pearly gates of Heaven on November 23, 2020. He lived out his final days at home surrounded by his loving family and spent his last night on this earth listening to his sons play pinochle and harass each other over their card playing skills. Exactly what he would have wanted.
Bernie was born to Joseph and Mary Novobielski on April 13, 1926 in Thorp, WI. He met Marylyn Boedeker at a bar in 1948 and decided she wouldn’t be the one who got away. After a whirlwind romance, they were married on August 2nd of that same year. (Fun fact: somewhere between 7 kids, a cross-country move, and a lot of life, the Novobielskis started celebrating their anniversary on August 4th. It wasn’t until their 50th anniversary and looking at their marriage certificate, that they realized they actually wed on the 2nd). Together they built their family and their business, Greenwood TV and Radio, that they operated for 18 years in Greenwood, Wisconsin. They relocated their family to Yakima in 1971 where Bernie operated Bernie’s TV until 1983 and then spent several years selling real estate. They loved each other every day until her passing 8 years ago.
Bernie had an affinity for all things polka and pinochle. It was a requirement of his descendants to learn the art of the game and weekly Thursday night pinochle games have taken place for the last 8 years.
Papa was a do-it-yourself master, setting out to accomplish the task at hand. He successfully built a television repair business, made holiday decor for his family, built houses, farmed hay, and grew much of his own food. His garden was legendary and fed his family, extended family, and likely the neighbors too. He could often be found zipping around the farm on his 3 wheeler or in the Jeep. He had a fondness for the Mariners (despite their less than stellar record) and questionably appropriate jokes. But nothing could rival his love for his family.
Bernie is survived by his sons Rich (Clarice) of Milwaukee, WI, David, Dale (Anna), and Ray (Pam), and daughter Kathy (Charlie) Ralph, all of Yakima, along with 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as his nephew Rob (Anita) Dudra, whom he loved like a son.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marylyn, his sons Glen and Bernard Jr., and his grandson, Danny.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Memorial Hospice, but especially Hillary and Sarah, and Rich Novell who provided such wonderful care of our beloved Papa.
We will miss you greatly, Papa. We sure hope you announced your presence with a big loud “HOOOOO!!!” as you walked into glory.
A memorial service will be held on December 8th at 3:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family would love for you to join the streamed service online. Go to Facebook, search Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, WA. 98902. Then hit the word video and it will show all the services that are being video recorded. Then click in the live feed for Bernard Novobielski. Do this at the service time of 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
We would love to read your memories of Bernie that can be left at the site dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/Yakima-wa/Bernard-novobielski-9916140.
