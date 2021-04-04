Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bernadine “Bernie” Carol Stevens was called home by her Father in Heaven on March 24, 2021.
Bernie was born on June 27, 1963 in Walla Walla, WA to Robert and Beverly Wart. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School and went to Yakima Business College. She worked for John I. Haas and Tree Top. Bernie met the love of her life, Rob Stevens, and they were married on September 4, 1993. After they married, she became a stay-at-home mom, raising their sons, Justin and Brandon.
Bernie loved being with family; one of her favorite joys was making pies. She asked what you wanted and baked the beautiful results. She cherished the memories and special times she spent with her nieces and nephews.
Bernie is survived by husband Rob, sons Justin and Brandon, mother Beverly Reedy, brother Phil (Hope) Barnes, sisters Brenda (Fred) Sutherland, Dee Wart, and Voni Pottenger, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Wart, brothers David Barnes and Raymond Barnes, and niece Mericia Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at ww.brooksidefuneral.com.
We are so blessed to have had such a loving wife and mother, teaching us God’s love by living His word.
