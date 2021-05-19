Valley Hills Funeral Home
Benny Wallace Barnes (also know as Ben and gentle Ben), of Tieton, WA went to be with our Lord on May 14th, 2021. Ben was born in Boone County, Arkansas, in the township Bear Creek on August 6th, 1935.
Ben married Earlene J Riddle on June 9th, 1956, in Cowiche, WA. These two amazing persons have lived, loved and worked together close to 65 years. He is also survived by his wife Earlene, and his daughter Patsy Barnes Boze, her husband Douglas Norman Boze, two granddaughters, Katie Felicia Zimmerman and Sara Anne Perez, and one great-grandson Ranger Anthony Perez, granddaughter Kala Barnes, brother Jonny Lee Barnes, sister Patsy Sue Huffman, and many many cousins nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Wesley Ben Barnes, grandson Ben Wesley Barnes, sisters, Helen Katherine Chase, and Betty Joan Fuhrman, brothers, Harold Loyd Barnes, Chester Paul Barnes, and Ed Delbert Barnes, father Cecil Chester Barnes and mother Katherine E Barnes.
Ben and Earlene lived in Tieton, Washington for over 70 years, together they became highly successful orchardists in Tieton. Both Ben and Earlene loved the home they created, a yard that looked like a park, and a farm admired by many. Ben and Earlene could be found camping, fishing, hunting and riding horses whenever time allowed.
Another love was yard sales, going to them and having their own. Ben would be so tickled to find a treasure in someone’s garage or tool shed. I believe he was the original “Picker.”
Ben saw the best in everyone he met, and always found the rainbow in every circumstance.
He will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him.
Please join us for viewing this Thursday May 20th, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901) 10 am - 2 pm. Inurnment will take place Friday May 21st, 2021 for Benny and his son Wesley Barnes at West Hills Cemetery at 2 pm. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In