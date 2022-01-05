Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Benny Melvin Dawson was born on January 4, 1933 in Wapato, WA to Alson and Nora Dawson and passed away on December 23, 2021 in Yakima, WA with his daughter Annie, son-in-law Rick and grandsons Benji and Dustin Martin by his side. He was an amazing man who remained sharp and witty, and saw life his way until he left us, which was too soon. He received his education in the Wapato School District in which he played football and shared many stories about his team mates with us because football was one of our family sports and he attended every game from grid kids through high school. He finished high school without ever being absent or tardy and carried that work ethic into the Navy, entering in 1952. He told us stories about his travels around the world and was a Navy man through and through. In 1956 after an honorable discharge from the Navy, he met an amazing and beautiful young lady, Keydron Kay Keeling, and on November 23, they got married and became one. Together they had a daughter, Annette, who was his pride and joy, and he always made time for her regardless of the situation. He was a hard worker and worked for Boise Cascade where he retired after almost four decades’ service. His time with his other half unfortunately ended on December 4, 2005 when Kay passed and he was by her side. After her loss, he went head strong into his grandson’s sports and never missed a wrestling duel or football game in which traveling was what we did. The last few years he wasn’t able to travel as much as he wanted but he still loved life and family. He would come over to our house to watch the Seahawks and was a pretty good couch coach even though he’d complain, but as he was walking out the door, he would say, they’ll get them next week. He leaves behind his daughter Annie and son in law Rick Martin, grandkids Benji and Dustin Martin, Tammie and Tim Ward and Tracy Arciga; his great-grandkids Shawn, James and Desiray Ward, Shyane Taylor, Trever Leslie, Tyler Schoonover and Zander Martin and numerous great-great-grandkids. He will also be missed by his best friend who was also his lifelong friend Joe Bart. This man will forever be missed and has taught us all how to live life as well as how important friends are.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 on Friday January 7, 2022 at Langevin El Paraiso with burial to follow at West Hills Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
