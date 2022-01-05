Benny Max Ballard

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Benny entered his eternal rest on December 28, 2021, in Yakima, Washington.
Ben was born in Flippin, Arkansas on December 16, 1940 to John and Amma Ballard and came to the Yakima valley as a young boy, with the family, in 1946. He was educated in lower and upper valley schools and married his sweetheart Betty Bailey, November 19, 1960. They were married 61 years and raised four children, Richard, Julie, Beth and Becky.
Ben was a hard worker and spent many years in the orchards and warehouses of the Yakima area. He also worked for several years as custodian and bus driver for Highland School District, until he was sidelined by a heart condition, at age 42. He also worked as chef for the Royal Fork Buffet.
Ben was a giver to others. He was faithful to give to God a tithe of all his income, large or small. Any money that came into his possession, from wherever it came, 10 percent was set aside and given to the church as the storehouse as taught in scripture. This was a strong point of faith for both him and Betty throughout their lives.
Ben also played the guitar, and for a few years led worship in a church in Buena which was near his home. He was faithful in this calling even though he did not relish being in front of others.
Due to severe health conditions, the last two years required placement in various nursing homes in Yakima. The Covid-19 virus and state policies regarding it, kept his family away from him for the final years of his life, which was heartbreaking for everyone concerned. His final words to his daughter Julie, hours before his death were, “Jesus wants me in Heaven!”
He is survived by his loving wife Betty, four children, Richard Ballard (Cheri), Julie Beaver, Beth Hoffarth (Mike), and Rebecca Ballard, sister Sharon Parsley (Ken), including ten grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by father John H Ballard, mother Amma Ballard, and siblings Peggy Towell, Sally Cook and John E Ballard.
A celebration of Benny’s life will be held at 11:00 Monday January 10 at the Breakthrough Church located at 1220 Business Parkway in Union Gap.
