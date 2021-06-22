Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sitting in his favorite chair in the home he lived in for over fifty-five years, Benny Frank went to sleep for the last time in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 20, 2021. He took his last breath with his family gathered close by.
Benny was born in Sheffield, North Dakota, on September 17, 1931, to Joseph and Mary Frank. He moved to Yakima in 1944 and attended St. Paul Cathedral School and Marquette High School. After graduating from high school, he served in the US Army from 1948-52. Benny married Marlene Hoctor on October 23, 1954, at St. Paul Cathedral and together they raised five children: Ben, Connie, Doug, Mary and Tommy. He worked for the US Postal Service from January 30, 1956, until November 30, 1990, retiring just in time to become a backup baby-sitter for his grandchildren. As a baby-sitter, Grandpa was known for his ready willingness to buy a milkshake for whatever ailed the child he was caring for that day. And also, for the time two of his very young grandsons loaded the washing machine with an incredible amount of powered Tide, an antic which somehow evaded his watchful eye and which he was not able to clean up successfully before Grandma arrived home.
Benny loved hunting, fishing and camping with his sons and grandsons. Together, they drove his old 1974 truck and camper on wonderful adventures, including a trip to California to camp on the beach. He also loved watching football games with his family and betting on the Seahawks.
He was a long-time parishioner of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and, until just a few years ago when age slowed him down and forced him to abandon his much-loved pastime of long daily walks, he could be seen walking back and forth to daily and Sunday mass in his neatly pressed pants and shirt and wearing dress shoes.
Benny is survived by his wife Marlene and his children Ben (and Virgie), Connie Weedin (and Greg), Doug, Tommy, all of Yakima, and Mary Towne (and Gene) of Fairfield, WA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Benjamin (and Ashley) of Graham, WA, and Matthew and Ryan Frank, Jonathan and Andrew Weedin, Michael Evans of Yakima, and Sarah (and Stephany) Weedin of Newberg, OR. And last but most certainly not least, three great-grandchildren: Connor Frank of Yakima and Kacie and Madison Frank of Graham, WA, as well as the much anticipated fourth Benjamin in the family, who is scheduled to arrive in September of this year. He is also survived by his sister Lillian of Yakima, his sister Bertha (and Frank) Seeberger of Yakima, brother Mike of Carnation, brother Ted of Las Vegas, brother Ernie (and Judy) of Yakima, and sister Monica of Kent. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Joseph, his brother Paul, and his sisters Christine Junt and Ginger Jahner.
Benny regularly prayed the Rosary, and the family will gather to pray a Rosary together at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 6:00 pm and all are invited to join us. His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church followed by Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
