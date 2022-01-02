Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Benjamin W Lombard, 90, passed away on November 23, 2021 with his daughters by his side.
Ben was born in Yakima on July 26, 1931 to Porter and Ruth (Brownell) Lombard. He attended Yakima High School and graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in Business. He was an avid Husky fan!
As a young teen he traveled 10,000 miles in the United States with the Boy Scouts and Scoutmaster Curtiss Gilbert. His older brother Porter Lombard and fellow Scouts made the trip in the back of a fruit truck post-WWII. The story of their adventures was published in 2016. “Where’s Frank?” was written by Auther Lloyd Philip Johnson and made possible by Cragg Gilbert Sr.
Dad served in the Korean War with the Navy Air Force, Patrol Squadron Fifty-Seven from 1951 to 1955. He was given a letter of Outstanding Performance from Vice Admiral Martin.
His passion in life was skiing. He was well known at White Pass and made many friends there with many stories to go with them. He went helicopter skiing at the Bugaboos and Cariboos in British Columbia. There were many skiing trips as a family in which Dad enjoyed teaching his daughters’ friends how to ski. He had a distinctive style that became his trademark. One you could recognize anywhere on the hill. “Ben the skier” created memories of fear, awe and laughter over almost eight decades.
Dad also enjoyed hiking, summiting Mt. Rainier three times, Mt. Stewart and Mt. Adams.
Dad went to work for the State Department after graduating from the UW. That is when he met and married Linda Lee Patton with the help of friends from the UW. They made their home in Yakima and Dad changed his career to commercial real estate.
Dad and Mom enjoyed skiing, tennis, fishing and mushroom hunting up at Stampede Pass. He was a devoted husband and father. We will miss him dearly.
Ben is preceded in death by his wife Linda Lee Patton, father Porter Lombard and mother Ruth (Brownell) Lombard, and sister Jane Barker. He is survived by his daughters Marli Mc Cormick and Traci (John) Thomas, brothers Porter (Corinne) Lombard, David (Sheila) Lombard, and Henry (Naomi) Lombard, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family military service will be held on January 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tahoma Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association in care of Keith & Keith Funeral Home.
