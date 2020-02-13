Benjamin Richard Hull left this life on February 8, 2020 in Kennewick, Washington. He was 72 years old.
Hull was born on February 2, 1948 in Caldwell, Idaho to Frank W. Hull, Jr. and Eunice Hortense Jennison. He lived in Chicago, Illinois until 1951 while his father went to diesel mechanic training. The family returned to the Pacific Northwest in 1952. In 1955, they settled in Yakima, Washington where he spent the greater part of his life.
Ben graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima, Washington in 1966. He excelled in music and languages. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Quebec, Canada, then returned to the United States, enrolled in Brigham Young University, and met and married Vicki Murphy.
They stayed married for 22 years, and raised three daughters and one foster son. He earned a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree from the University of Idaho in 2005. He held many jobs over the course of his life, working as a mechanic and eventually a Construction Manager.
In 2006, he was blessed with his second marriage to Patricia Ann Anderson, with whom he shared the happiest years of his life until his death.
Ben loved driving, visiting geological sites in the northwest, playing musical instruments in the Yakima Community Band, and singing in his church choir. He will be remembered for his prodigious skill in automotive repair, his sharp and deep intellect, love of history, art, and religion, but mostly for the kindness of his heart, and always stopping to help strangers who were broken down on the road. He was very proud of his heritage and deep ties to the Pacific Northwest, particularly the Yakima Valley.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother David James Hull. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Hull, brother Mark Hull, sister Carolyn Hull, daughters Mara Jenissen, Rebecca Hicks and Emily Hull. He has three grandchildren, four step children, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 4445 S. Olympia Street, Kennewick, WA on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.
