Rainier Memorial Center
Benjamin Lozano, 64, of Anchorage, Alaska passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage Alaska.
Benjamin was born in Toppenish, WA May 13, 1956 to Jose Lozano Sr. and Josefa (Davila) Lozano. He was raised and educated in Sunnyside and graduated from Job Corps in Moses Lake with a degree in interior exterior painting. Ben moved to Anchorage, AK in 1983. He worked as a RV technician for many years.
Ben was always the life of the party and a dear friend to many. He enjoyed playing the bongos and listening to Latin jazz, drawing and etching on glass.
He is survived by his daughter, Corinda Lozano of Kennewick, WA; his son, Lorenzo Lozano of Anchorage; his mother, Josie Lozano of Lynnwood, WA; his siblings, Joe Lozano of Lynnwood, WA, Norma Medrano of Seattle, Daniel Lozano of Edinburg, TX and Maggie Lozano of Yakima; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Jose Lozano Sr., brothers Francisco Lozano and David Lozano, and sisters, Rosemary Lozano and Charity Lozano.
Private family services will be held at Rainier Memorial Center with burial to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In