Benjamin A. Soria, the 4th child and youngest son of Sotero and Josefa Soria, was born on December 18, 1940 in Nogales, Veracruz Mexico. At the age of 9, Ben and his family (sisters Helen, Barbara, and brother Augustine) immigrated to the United States and settled in Wellington, Kansas.
A lifetime dedicated to education and an advocate for children, especially to young Spanish speaking Latinos, can summarize the loyal and uncompromising steps of this man. Numerous awards and recognitions were bestowed upon Superintendent Soria in his twenty plus years of Education in California, New Mexico, and Washington school districts, but it was his accomplishments as Superintendent of the Yakima School District that he was most proud of.
In the year prior to Ben Soria’s arrival, fewer than 40 % of 4th graders in Yakima Schools met the reading standard on the Washington Assessment of Student Learning. At the time of Ben’s retirement, more than 65 % met the standard and the dropout rate fell from a high of 21 % to 6 %, more than the state average. Superintendent Soria had been a leader in establishing the Ready by Five early learning initiative, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and worked to educate state lawmakers about the needs of students from low-income homes who were predominantly Spanish speakers. Superintendent Soria was named by the Washington Association of School Administrators as “Most Effective Administrator” for large school districts in 2002-03 and Superintendent of the Year for 2006 and was one of four finalists for 2006 National Superintendent of the Year. Superintendent Soria received the prestigious Eugene T. Carothers Human Relations Award from the National School Public Relations Association in 2007 for his passion and dedication to creating opportunities and eliminating barriers for all students resulting in the Yakima School District receiving national recognition. Ben Soria’s dedication, as a native Mexican, to open doors abroad so that future generations of Mexicans can find a better path earned him the Ohtli Award from the Consulate of Mexico. After retirement Benjamin Soria was employed by Farmworkers NCAC which was close to his heart. Ben Soria believed it was his mission to educate all children and God used him as an instrument when he came to his beloved Yakima Valley.
Benjamin A. Soria died peacefully at his home, surrounded by a loving family including his wife Kathy Soria whom he celebrated 33 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughters Lindsey and her spouse Brian and Anna and her spouse Mitchell; his sons Ben, Carlos, Marcos, Armando and his spouse Sophia and Steve and his Spouse Stacy, and his 9 grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held at Holy Family Church of Yakima on Thursday Dec. 10th at 6 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church of Yakima on Friday Dec. 11th at 10:30 am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
Due to Covid restrictions, the Rosary and Mass will be limited to family only. A drive by procession for friends of Benjamin Soria will be held in front of Holy Family Church of Yakima starting at 11:30 am.
