Benito Cervantes Jr. passed away suddenly on May 28, 2020. A viewing will be held at the Bonney Watson funeral home in SeaTac, WA on June 5th from 9:00 am to noon. Due to Covid, only 10 people are allowed in the chapel at a time. Masks are required. A memorial service will be held at a later date TBD. If you would like to contribute to Benito’s memorial fund please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-benito-cervantes.
