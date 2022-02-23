Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Benedict Joseph Biegler Jr., age 56, of Yakima, WA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 10th, 2022.
Ben was born on June 1st, 1965 to Benedict Biegler Sr. and Mary Lou Roy in Fruita, Colorado, the middle child of three siblings. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1983 and took classes at Yakima Community College. He served in the United States Army from 1983-1992, serving as a medic during Desert Storm in 1991. After completing his service, Ben went on to be a machinist.
In 1989, he married the love of his life, Pamela Jean Biegler, and together they raised their four daughters; Kelly, Jennifer, Haley, and Natalie. Ben and Pam shared 33 years together. He dedicated his life to his family and building as many memories as possible.
Benedict is preceded in death by his sister Linda. He is survived by his wife Pamela, daughters Kelly, Jennifer, Haley, and Natalie, grandchildren Tristen and Maggie, mother Mary Lou, father Benedict Sr. and sister Elizabeth.
Any inquiries about services can be directed to Brookside Funeral Home (509-457-1232). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
