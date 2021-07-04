Ben Bordeaux was born on January 24, 1935 to Clarence and Alice Bordeaux. He passed away peacefully at Elmcroft Memory Care on Sunday June 20, 2021.
Ben worked as a field technician at Kwik Lok for 33 years, allowing him to travel the world. He also served in the US Army.
Ben loved volunteering at the KVYE auction, the Greenway courtesy cart, and the Harmon Center. He traveled around the US attending Nascar races and enjoyed his jeeping days. He always looked forward to Thursday morning breakfast with lifelong friends, Roger and Polly Moberly.
Ben is survived by his wife Nadine, son Brian, daughter Cindy, and 3 grandchildren: Jaden, Dylan, and Ashley.
There will be no service. Donations may be made to Wags to Riches or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In