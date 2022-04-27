Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Belinda Joan Bray-Bishop was born on September 5, 1962 and passed suddenly and unexpectedly on April 12, 2022. Belinda lived with deep emotion and love. She valued relationships above anything as evidence by her lifelong friendships, and regular communication with friends and relatives. She was an organ donor, so her official date of death came on Monday, April 18th. In her life she always said whatever I have that you need you can have it, and in her death, this continued with her being able to save and change lives.
Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Bill Bray. She is survived by her companion of 23 years, Chris Euteneier; mother, Elizabeth Wilkie; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Steve Bishop; sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Mike Burnam; sister, Brittani Creach; and her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Gloria Bishop, their son, Asher and their soon to be born second child; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Belinda spent most of her life on the family homestead in West Valley. The little house was the only place that felt like home.
Belinda was a lifelong learner and earned several college degrees throughout her life. She graduated from business college and earned her AA from Yakima Valley College and began a career in bookkeeping. Later she returned to YVC to earn a certification with honors as a Vet Tech and enjoyed working with animals. Belinda completed her formal education, realizing her dream of earning her bachelor’s degree at Heritage University.
Belinda was the consummate big sister. She took her responsibilities very seriously reminding all her little sisters (biological and adopted) of the rules and how they should behave. This often earned her a “You’re not the boss of me!” retort. In high school she and her little sisters traveled to rodeos and parades with the horses. Though there was sometimes exasperation on both sides, Belinda enjoyed the adventures that her little sisters dragged her into, and her little sisters knew that they had their safety net should they stray too far or get in too deep.
Love was in the air when the Bray girls met the Bishop boys, and sisters married brothers in 1985. Belinda’s only child, Kyle, was born in 1989. She felt so blessed to have him and was so proud of the man he has become. When Kyle fell in love with and married Gloria, Belinda fell in love with her too and claimed Gloria as her own. Of course, Belinda could never get enough time with her grandbaby
Those that knew Belinda well, can attest to her complex nature and intensity of spirit. She could have a fiery temper and be set in her ways; but she was quick to forgive, thrilled for everyone else’s ventures, and always supportive. She stuck to her strong opinions, was compassionate, and fiercely defended everyone she loved.
A gathering in celebration of Belinda’s life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
