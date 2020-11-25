Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Becky M. Harlan passed away on November 16, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1952 to Donald Dean and Sonia Pauline (Salmela) Granger in Seattle, Washington.
Becky worked for a local jeweler and was also a cosmetologist for many years. She was a classy and well put together lady. She enjoyed decorating, cooking, and making holidays and other events special for those around her. She knew her muscle cars, pointing out her favorites to those with her. She also loved to travel and truly enjoyed her time in the San Juan Islands.
Becky was a devoted mom. She raised her son, Austin, and enjoyed snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes, and target shooting with him. She is also described as a feisty spirit with a quick wit, a loyal friend and loved one.
Becky is survived by her son Austin, beloved canine companion Monki and best friend Melissa Moreside, and numerous friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Graveside Service was previously held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at West Hills Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
