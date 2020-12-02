Beatriz R. Ruiz, age 82, of Renton, WA, entered into rest Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home in Renton, Washington.
Beatriz was born in China, Nuevo Leon, on February 17, 1938, in Mexico to Rosalio Rodriguez & Maria De Jesus Sauceda; she received her education in Mexico. Beatriz was a farmworker from the cotton fields of Texas to the areas of Yakima Valley.
Beatriz moved to Pharr, Texas, where she married Pedro Ortega Ruiz. In 1967 Beatriz moved from Planview, Texas to the Yakima Valley and made her home in Toppenish, Wash. Then she moved to Yakima, Wash. in 1985, then moved to Seattle, Wash. in 1994.
She was the leader of the Ruiz family.
She was a homemaker that taught her children to be financially independent and self-sufficient. Her doors were always open to her home for those who needed one. She loved cooking for her family; she had a special chicken dish that everyone loved once they tasted it. She loved doing her crossword puzzles while drinking her favorite drink (Diet Pepsi) while listening to her favorite music, dancing, and she loved eating out.
Her children: survived by her six daughters and their husbands: Agustina R. and Jesus J Mapelli of Renton, Mary Ruiz Ibarra of Auburn, Maria de Jesus of Puyallup, Virginia R. & Matias Sobreanos of Auburn, Alice Navajar of California, and Maria Imelda Ruiz of Spanaway. Survived by her five sons and their wives: Pedro R. Ruiz of Seattle, Toribio and Mary Ruiz of Burien, Julio and Esther Ruiz of West Seattle, Antonio Ruiz of Graham, and Paul De La Rosa of California.
Beatriz had 26 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include four brothers and their wives, Leonel and Josefina Rodriguez of Mission, Tx., Jesus and Renee Rodriguez of Toppenish, Rosalio Jr. and Florisa of San Juan, Tx., and Noe and Sylvia Rodrguez of Toppenish; survivors include her three sisters and their husbands, Irma Rodriguez of Grandview and her late husband Leocadio Rodriguez, Elida and her late husband Manuel Galvan of Prosser, and Yolanda and Eliadio Trevino of Roseburg, Tx.
Beatriz is preceded in death by her parents, Maria de Jesus and Rosalio Rodrguez, and sisters, Argelia Rodriguez, Guadalupe Balderas, and Noelia Reyes of Mission, Tx., brother: Eliseo Sauceda of Dimmitt, Tx. and her beloved grandson Alfonso R. Garza (2002), and her late husband Pedro Ortega Ruiz, (2008).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In