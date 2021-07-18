Beatriz L. Arriola

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Beatriz (Betty) Arriola, age 90, was born in the Philippines on April 16, 1931. She went peacefully to meet our Creator on July 8, 2021. Betty immigrated to the United States in 1989, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo, son, Alfredo and son in law William Rutz. She is survived by her children: Luz Rutz, Yolanda (Yoli) Arriola, Maria and Dwayne Ehlis, Red and Jodi Arriola, Leo and Lorna Arriola, Jesse and Flerie Arriola, Jimena and Fernando Villafuerte, and Jose Arriola; her grandchildren: Erick Rutz, Jason Rutz, Maegan Capalungan, Nicole and Kyle Wilson, Samantha Ehlis, Jimena and Yaunique Irvis, Patrick Arriola, Peter Arriola, LJ Arriola, RJ Villafuerte and Cassandra Zaragoza, John Villafuerte, and Justin Villafuerte; her great-grandchildren: Deacon Oliver Wilson, Naomi Ximena Villafuerte, Josephine Olivia Irvis, and Baby Wilson and many more beloved family and friends.
A Viewing will be held 12:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
