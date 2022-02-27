Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Beatrice Rita (Martelly) Fischer was born April 22, 1932, in Bristol, Rhode Island, to Henry and Helen Martelly, their third of four children. Her first language was French; she learned English in grade school. She graduated from Colt Memorial High School.
Bea met her future husband at a USO dance in Newport, RI, and on September 13, 1952, she married Gabriel Fischer (honorably discharged from the US Navy that April) at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Bristol. They then drove across the country to Yakima, WA, his hometown. There Gabe found his vocation as a car salesman, and Bea stayed home to raise their four children.
From 1972-2002 Bea worked seasonally as a quality control lab-worker at Del Monte. She loved to read and always had a book at hand. In her retirement Bea volunteered at Harmon Senior Center two days a week and was recognized as an outstanding volunteer. She also served as secretary/treasurer of the Chestnut Grove Home Owners Association for many years.
Bea is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her two sisters Irene Saviano and Jane Ferreira (both of Bristol, RI), and her son, Dannel Fischer (Lacey, WA). She is survived by her brother, Henry Martelly, of South Carolina, her children, Sharon Fischer (Thomas Kearney), Spokane, WA, Mark Fischer (Karen), Yakima, WA; her daughter-in-law Joan Fischer, Lacey, WA, nine grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Bea’s youngest child did not want her name (Lynn Crofton) listed with her siblings.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Elmcroft/Cascades of Chesterley and at Memorial Hospice for the gracious care of their mother, especially during this time of Covid.
A lifelong Catholic, Bea’s funeral mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Saturday, March 5th at 10:00 am. Inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery will follow the service.
