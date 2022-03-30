Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Barry W Green died on March 25, 2022 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington.
He was born on October 25, 1945 to Raymond (Bud) and Ella (Gohl) Green, the third of five children. Barry graduated from Davis High school in 1965. He married his high school sweetheart, Gayle Nye, on March 17, 1967. Barry was a lifetime resident of Yakima.
Barry was a member of the 737th Transportation Company that was deployed to Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He started a long and successful career in the lumber industry working for Helliesen Lumber from 1967 until his retirement in 2007.
The happiest time of his life was when his children were born, Keeley in March of 1971 and Jason in June of 1974. His one and only grandson, Weston was born in February 1992.
Barry was always happiest while outdoors. He loved jeeping, fishing, hunting, clamming, just being out in God’s Country. He was a member of the “Tuff n Nuff” Jeep Club out of Wiley City and a lifetime member of the Tampico Saddle Club and spent many happy days at the rodeo grounds. One of his fondest memories was camping at cow camp and riding and herding cattle above Rimrock Lake with the Decoto Cattle Company.
He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Shirlee Pue; brother in law, Jack Sluder and his inlaws and many lifelong friends. Barry is survived by his wife Gayle; daughter Keeley, (Tom); his son Jason; Robin; grandson Weston (Jocee) and two great-grandchildren; his sister Patti Carey (Gary) and brothers, Dan Green (Janie); John Green (Pat) brother in law Gary Pue; sisters in law Glenda Sluder and Lisa Hatch (Mike) and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 1, 2022 At West Hills Memorial Park with a celebration of life to follow at the Blue Barn in Wiley City. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Barry’s name to the Tampico Saddle Club in care of Keith and Keith Funeral Home.
He will be missed deeply and live forever in our hearts. Go rest high upon the mountain until we meet again.
